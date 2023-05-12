Videos

Naveen Patnaik rules out joining ‘third front’ after meeting PM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made it clear on May 11th that he is not going to join the third front or a common political platform of non-BJP parties. Patnaik also said that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will go solo in the next Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls, both scheduled next year. The Chief Minister told this to media persons after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on May 11th afternoon. Patnaik-led BJD has been maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress. So, when reporters asked him if there is any possibility of BJD joining the third front, the CM replied, "No. Not as far as I am concerned. Not now." On his meeting with PM Modi, Patnaik said they discussed issues related to Odisha's demands, not any political matter.