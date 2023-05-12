Videos

CBSE Class 12 results out, Class 10 results likely to release today

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared in the class 12 board exams. The result percentage is a little lesser than last year. Girls have again performed very well, more than 90% pass percentage was recorded in girls. If any student scores less than 33% marks in one subject out of 5, they have to clear the compartment exam which will be conducted in July: Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE
