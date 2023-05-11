Videos

T.R.B.Rajaa sworn-in as minister

The newly-inducted member to the State Cabinet, T.R.B.Rajaa, sworn-in as minister on May 11. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of secrecy to T.R.B.Rajaa at the swearing in ceremony held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers, MLAs participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Following the swearing in ceremony which lasted for more than 10 minutes, the Governor had a photo of with the chief minister and council of ministers.