'Report & block calls from int'l numbers starting with +254, +84, +63'

Are you getting missed calls, messages or calls on WhatsApp from numbers starting with +254, +84, +63 or other international numbers? "Report and block", say experts. The alert is being circulated by Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) so that innocent people do not become victims of cybercrime. Experts in data analysis and forensics, who are working relentlessly for the government to curb the menace, told ANIthat such international numbers have "Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia" origin and unscrupulous elements could steal financial data. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(I4C) in March and said that the wing is working for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a cyber-success society.