Videos

K'taka polls: Pralhad joshi, arrives at a polling booth in hubballi

Union Minister and BJP MP from Dharwad constituency, Pralhad Joshi, arrives at a polling booth in Hubballi to cast his vote for KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 "I'm happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy in a big way. People are interested to bring BJP's double-engine govt. BJP will form govt on its own," he says
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in