Videos
K'taka polls: Pralhad joshi, arrives at a polling booth in hubballi
Union Minister and BJP MP from Dharwad constituency, Pralhad Joshi, arrives at a polling booth in Hubballi to cast his vote for KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 "I'm happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy in a big way. People are interested to bring BJP's double-engine govt. BJP will form govt on its own," he says
