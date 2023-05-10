Videos

K'taka polls: Pralhad joshi, arrives at a polling booth in hubballi

Union Minister and BJP MP from Dharwad constituency, Pralhad Joshi, arrives at a polling booth in Hubballi to cast his vote for KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 "I'm happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy in a big way. People are interested to bring BJP's double-engine govt. BJP will form govt on its own," he says