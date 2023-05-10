Videos

PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on May 10.He dedicated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10 said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country and only like to create controversy.