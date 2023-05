Videos

Kerala Guv. Arif and CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at KIMS hospital

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrive at KIMS hospital where the body of Dr. Vandana Das is kept. She was stabbed by an accused who was brought for a medical check-up by Police at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital and died here at the hospital on May 10.