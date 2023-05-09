Videos

We want to create many MS Dhoni's in all sports: Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation, an initiative of the sports department, here on May 8th said his government wanted to create many MS Dhoni's in cricket and all sports. The foundation, which will serve as an ideal springboard for sports promotion in the state, is a public-private partnership venture. A total of Rs 23.50 crore has been received as a contribution, including the government's share, within five days of the pre-launch of the event on May 3, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said.Popular cricketer MS Dhoni launched the logo and portal of the foundation, which is a unique initiative of the sports department. A logo and mascot for the Chief Minister's trophy besides a theme song were also unveiled on the occasion .Commending Dhoni for his spectacular rise, Stalin said the cricketer who hailed from a humble background rose to become a national icon through his hard work.