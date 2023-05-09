Videos

'Ponniyin Selvan II' breaches Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

Director Mani Ratnam's passion project ''Ponniyin Selvan II'' has raised over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on May 8th. The second part of the period action epic was released in theatres on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production banner, shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.