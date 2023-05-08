Videos

Online applications for TN Govt Arts and Science Colleges opens today

Online application for admission to Arts and Science courses in Tamil Nadu will start today (Monday) as the results of Class 12 examination will be released today morning.It has been informed that students can apply from today to May 19 through the website www.tngasa.in. In this regard, Minister Ponmudy said that the rank list of the students will be sent to the colleges by May 23 and the first round of public consultation for admission to government arts colleges will be held from May 30 to June 9. There are 1,547 government, government-aided and private Arts and Science colleges operating under the Directorate of College Education in Tamil Nadu. Out of these, 143 colleges are government run and they have more than 92,000 seats.