IPL updates of the day

SRH beat RR by four wickets as Samad returns unbeaten on 17 off 7 balls in the IPL 2023 encounter in Jaipur on May 7th. The win also keep SRH alive in the play-off race.Today's IPL match (Monday, May 8) will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the only IPL 2023 match of the day. This is the second time the two teams face off this season with KKR winning the previous encounter on April 1 by seven runs. The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2023, scheduled on Wednesday (May 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin at 7 am on Monday (May 8), instead of 9:30 am as announced earlier. While the offline tickets can be purchased at three Chepauk Stadium counters – one exclusive for women – the online tickets can be bought via PAYTM and www.insider.in.