Class 12 students register 94.03 pass percentage in TN

For the academic year 2022-23, class 12 students in Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.03 percent. Meanwhile the pass percentage in 2021-2022 academic year was at 93.76 percent. The pass percent of girl students is at 96.38 percent, with 4.05 lakh students clearing the exam. While the pass percentage of boy students is at 91.45 percent with about 3.49 lakh students clearing the exam. Meanwhile, the highest pass percentage was Virudhunagar at 97.85 percent, followed by Tiruppur at 97.79 percent and at third place is Perambalur at 97.59 percent. One trans student registered for the exam cleared the board exam.