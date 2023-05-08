Videos

22 people dead as houseboat capsizes in Kerala

At least 22 people, most of them children, died when a houseboat with around 30 passengers aboard it overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach at Tanur area of Malappuram district in Kerala on May 7th evening. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, said over 22 people died in the accident and most of them were children who had come for a ride amid ongoing school vacations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a statement condoling the deaths and directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation .President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on May 7. She called the mishappening ‘extremely shocking and saddening’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 8th expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on May 7.