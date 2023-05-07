Videos

Leopard census underway in Gujarat’s Dang using modern equipment

The last census was done in 2016. Cameras traps have been installed everywhere. The number of leopards in Dang is quite high. In 2016 there were a total of 43 leopards... now it is expected to increase. Since last week, 80 teams have been deployed. From 5 pm to 6 am, teams deployed & arranged wherever there is a possibility of leopard movement said Dinesh Rabari, District Police Officer.