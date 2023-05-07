Videos

Class 12 results to be released at 9:30 am on May 8

The class 12 results for the academic year 2022-23 is set to be announced tomorrow at 9:30 am. For this, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has instructed department staff to download the Tabulated Marks List (TML) from 9:45 am from the website www.dge.tngov.in. For the exam as many as 8.51 lakh students had registered, with 4.33 lakh girls, 4.03 lakh boys and one transgender student. As per the circular from the department, the chief education officers (CEOs), district education officers (DEOs) and all school heads of secondary schools in their respective district on May 8 have been instructed to visit the website www.dge.tngov.in using the user ID and password already provided to access the Tabulated Marks List (TML). Once logged in, the officials can download TML from 9:45 am onwards. Additionally, DGE instructed all school heads to make necessary arrangements. For the first time after the Covid lockdown, the TN government school students appeared for the board exam with a full syllabus.