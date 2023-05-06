Videos

NEET UG 2023 Exam on May 7

The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination on, May 7,. Going by the official schedule, the examination will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The examination will be held in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India. Nearly 18,72,341 candidates are expected to appear for this Examination One and a half lakh students have registered for the exam in Tamil Nadu. 14 thousand of them are government school students. Competitive exams are held in various district capitals including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Trichy, Nellai. The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes duration for PwBD Candidate will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. Students are facing the NEET exam for the 7th year as there is no exemption for the NEET exam till now.