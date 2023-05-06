Videos

EPS raps govt for reducing bus services, Transport Min denies charges

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on May 5 slammed the DMK government for not procuring new buses to improve bus services since it came to power.He came down heavily for reducing the fleet of government buses, particularly in rural pockets of the state, after announcing free bus travel for women. Dismissing Palaniswami’s charges, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that the DMK did not stop even a single bus after coming to power and blamed the previous EPS government of the non-recruitment of the drivers and conductors in the last five years of the AIADMK government and for stopping operation of buses in 2,000 routes.