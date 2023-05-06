Videos

1,600 Bharathanatyam dancers create a new record in Puducherry

About 1,600 Bharatanatyam students performed a mass exposition of the ‘Ananda Thandavam’ in a world record bid to recreate the divine dance of bliss associated with Lord Shiva on the Beach Promenade on May 5.The event hosted by the Sangamam Global Academy was supported by the Department of Tourism and the regional unit of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Puducherry Tourism Department organized a world record-setting event to recognize the 9th century traditional musical instrument Udukai at the global level. In this, for 8 minutes continuously, more than 2 thousand Bharatanatyam artists danced with Uduk in hand and set a world record. This event was featured in the Unique Book of Records.