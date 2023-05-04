Videos

Stalin slams Modi over alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on MAY 4 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged manhandling of protesting wrestlers in Delhi, saying contrary to the PM's "false promises" on empowering women, the BJP was "shielding" accused persons. On Mau 3rd night, a scuffle had allegedly broken out between some police personnel and the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The wrestlers alleged they were manhandled by the police. Expressing shock over the "gross injustice being meted out to our champion wrestlers, who have brought glory to our nation," Stalin said in a tweet, "This is just not done."