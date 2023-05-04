Videos

A woman was thrown out of the bus due to high speed

A 20-year-old Woman named Kausalya from Vennandur, Namakkal fell from a private bus and died while the bus was turning at high speed near Salem on May 3 she was standing near the front steps of the private bus after going to work. Then the bus turned at a high speed at the Attayampatti road bend. Kausalya stumbled and thrown out of the bus by the roadside and tragically died on the spot. The police are investigating the bus driver and conductor. Video footage of the accident has been released.