Vikram suffers injury, out of action for a month

Chiyaan Vikram is enjoying all the attention coming his way for his performance as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. However, he faced a setback recently when he injured himself during rehearsal session of Thangalaan. According to his publicist, Vikram will take a break from the shooting of Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan for a while. In a note, he also thanked everyone for supporting him and showering him with appreciation.