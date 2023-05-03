Videos

Vikram suffers injury, out of action for a month

Chiyaan Vikram is enjoying all the attention coming his way for his performance as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. However, he faced a setback recently when he injured himself during rehearsal session of Thangalaan. According to his publicist, Vikram will take a break from the shooting of Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan for a while. In a note, he also thanked everyone for supporting him and showering him with appreciation.
