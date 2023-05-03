Videos

Colourful procession marks 11th day of Chithirai chariot festival

A large number of devotees flooded the four way streets in Madurai to witness the chariot festival of the Meenakshi Amman Temple on the 11th day of the annual Chithirai festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on May 2nd.The procession of the Chariot started in East Street. Amidst chanted the hymns and names of Meenakshi Amman, hundreds of people are pulled the ropes of the Chariot and leading it along the four way streets .Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers to provide security for the chariot and regulate the huge crowd of devotees.