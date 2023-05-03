Videos

Cabinet meeting Approval of 5 foreign companies to start business in TN

It has been reported that 5 foreign companies including Caterpillar and Petronas have been approved to start business in Tamil Nadu in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Stalin on May 2. The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Stalin on May 2. Tamil Nadu ministers and officials including Chief Secretary participated in the meeting which lasted for about an hour. In this meeting, some important policy decisions were taken. In particular, administrative approval for 5 foreign companies to start business in Tamil Nadu was given in today’s cabinet meeting. 5 companies including Caterpillar and Petronas from Malaysia have been approved to start business. After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister is said to have consulted the Ministers for about 20 minutes. It is reported that in this meeting, the celebration of the centenary of the late former Chief Minister Karunanidhi was discussed. The President’s visit, Karunanidhi Centenary Memorial Library to be opened in Madurai, arrangements for events in Tiruvarur, and proper centenary celebrations were reportedly discussed in the meeting.