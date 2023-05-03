Videos

Building on Perambur Barracks Road collapses

A building, located on Perambur Barracks Road, believed to be more than 5-decade-old collapsed on May 2. At least 4 fire tenders and a team of rescue workers were rushed to the spot for relief work. Initial reports suggested that there is no human casualties due to the collapse. However traffic flow on the road was affected due to building collapse, police said.