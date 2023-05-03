Videos

Amit Shah targets Siddaramaiah on home turf Varuna

Targeting Siddaramaiah at his home turf Varuna during the public meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 2nd played the ‘Lingayat card’ and urged voters to keep away Siddaramaiah from power who according to him has insulted the Lingayats. Speaking at a mammoth rally in Varuna constituency to seek vote in favour of BJP candidate V Somanna, Shah said, Siddaramaiah had recently said that Lingayat community brought corruption in Karnataka thereby insulting the whole community.