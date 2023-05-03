Videos
Aarudhra scam: EOW freezes RK Suresh's bank accounts
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State police, which is handling the Rs 2,400 crore Aarudhra gold trading scam frozed the bank accounts of film actor-producer and vice president of BJP’s State OBC wing RK Suresh. Earlier, a look-out notice was issued to 4 people including RK Suresh. The notice was sent to the actor based on an affidavit given by middleman Rousseau and all airports.
