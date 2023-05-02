Videos

Widespread rain in various parts of Chennai

Chennai experienced widespread rain at various places in the city on May 1st night due to wind discontinuity over the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report. Chennai Central, Egmore, Purasaiwakkam, Nungambakkam, and other areas experienced widespread rainfall. Due to this, the temperature has cooled down slightly in the city. On May 1st, areas in the city including Tondiarpet, Thiruvottriyur, Saidapet, Guindy, Egmore, Arumbakkam, Chromepet, Broadway, Mylapore, and Triplicane saw mild spell rain.Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai for the next two days.