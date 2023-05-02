Videos

K'taka polls: EC pushes for greater vigil to prevent entry of cash, drugs

The Election Commission on May 1 ordered enhanced vigil at 185 checkposts on Karnataka's border with six neighbouring states to prevent any unauthorised movement of inducements such as cash, liquor, freebies and drugs ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.The poll panel directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state border. CEC Kumar specifically emphasised on the need for vigil at the 185 inter-state checkposts to ensure that no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, freebies takes place. While taking note of seizure of more than Rs 305 crore till date as compared to Rs 83 crore in the last assembly elections, Kumar said there was a need to fix responsibility of local officers failing to control money power.The CEC asked the officials to step up the seizures with support from adjoining border states and instill fear of administration amongst the violators to ensure inducement-free election. Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey sought strict action against anti-social elements, follow-up of pending non-bailable warrants and strict vigil during the "silence period" -- 48 hours before the end of polling -- to ensure elections without fear and favour.