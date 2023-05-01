Videos

Your happiness is everything: Vignesh wishes Ajith on his b'day

Filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan wished actor Ajith Kumar on his 52nd birthday and for his upcoming film helmed by Magizh Thirumeni titled 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame filmmaker also shared a series of photos with the actor.The announcement for Ajith's 62nd film came at 12 am on May 1 with a title poster on the occasion of the actor's birthday.'Vidaa Muyarchi' is all set to go on floors this month. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film. It may be noted that Vignesh Shivan was roped in to work with the actor on AK 62, however, he was replaced by Thadam fame director Magizh Thirumeni.