Viral CCTV Footage: Girl steals laptop from store in Coimbatore

A teenage girl stole a laptop from an electronics store in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. The young man who accompanied the woman entered the store claiming to see a mouse, and the woman hid the Laptop in her bag that was on display. This incident was recorded on CCTV camera. Shocked to see the laptop missing from the store, the owner questioned the teenage girl. At first she denied and then the boy who accompanied her checked her bag and found the laptop inside. The cctv footage of the incident has been released now.