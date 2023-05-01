Videos

JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on May 1 released the party's manifesto or vision document for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present on the occasion. The BJP manifesto promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali and to launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg rice - pulses through monthly ration kits.