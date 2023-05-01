Videos

Girl painted Actor Ajith's Painting as Rangoli

In Puducherry, the woman who painted Ajith's image as a rangoli is receiving praise. On the occasion of his birthday on May 1, an art graduate from Murungappakkam, Puducherry, named Arivazhagi, painted a portrait of Ajith, for about 12 feet high and 8 feet wide. Not only Ajith's fans, many people have expressed their appreciation for this.
