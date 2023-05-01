Videos
Girl painted Actor Ajith's Painting as Rangoli
In Puducherry, the woman who painted Ajith's image as a rangoli is receiving praise. On the occasion of his birthday on May 1, an art graduate from Murungappakkam, Puducherry, named Arivazhagi, painted a portrait of Ajith, for about 12 feet high and 8 feet wide. Not only Ajith's fans, many people have expressed their appreciation for this.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android