Videos

Fan draws picture of Ajith Kumar using his head

On the occasion of actor Ajith Kumar's birthday on May 2, Selvam from Manalurpet area of Kallakurichi district drew a picture of Ajith using his head. Selvam attached a ring-like structure with a brush to his head and drew a picture of Ajith in 15 minutes and wished him a happy birthday in his own way.
Online Desk

