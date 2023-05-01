Videos
Fan draws picture of Ajith Kumar using his head
On the occasion of actor Ajith Kumar's birthday on May 2, Selvam from Manalurpet area of Kallakurichi district drew a picture of Ajith using his head. Selvam attached a ring-like structure with a brush to his head and drew a picture of Ajith in 15 minutes and wished him a happy birthday in his own way.
