DMK govt will strive to protect labourers: Stalin’s May Day wishes

DMK and its government will always strive to protect the welfare of labourers, claims DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on his May Day wishes. Wishing the working community on the Labour Day, Stalin said that the working community is the backbone of the country's development and progress. "DMK government stands not only for extending greetings on Labour Day but also stands for the upliftment of the labourers," he said. Recalling some of the steps taken by the DMK government in order to promote the welfare of the people in the state, Stalin stated that it is the DMK government that brought the Government holiday with pay, 20 per cent bonus for government employees, free land for farmers, Rs 6,000 financial support to the poor pregnant women, 1 kg rice for Rs 1; Lifetime insurance for employees, various welfare schemes for unorganised labourers and so on.