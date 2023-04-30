Videos

Ludhiana Gas Leak: 9 Dead, 11 Hospitalised

At least nine people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory on Sua road in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana today morning, police said. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added. NDRF personnel have been called by the authorities and the whole area has been sealed. Locals have been asked to move to safer places. Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.