Videos

Cop dies by suicide in Nagapattinam, reason unknown

A security guard died by suicide by shooting himself in the Nagapattinam Navy office early this morning. On hearing the sound of gunshots, officers reached the spot, rescued the policeman, and sent him to a government hospital. Earlier, information said that the person who died was Rajesh from Vellore district, and he was working as a constable in the Indian Navy. The police are investigating from various angles to determine the reason behind the suicide.