Superstar Rajinikanth meets Chandrababu Naidu

NT Rama Rao was a famous star of Telugu film industry and was also the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His centenary is celebrated grandly in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Actor Rajinikanth was the special guest at the event. For this, He was welcomed by NTR's son and actor Balakrishna Rajinikanth. Subsequently, Rajinikanth met former Andhra Chief Minister, N.T.Rama Rao son-in-law and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu at his residence. The meeting is said to be purely out of respect. Actor Rajinikanth came very simply without any security and surprised the audience.