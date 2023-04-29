Videos

Priyanka Gandhi joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 29 expressed solidarity with the Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by meeting them at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.' Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of election campaigns in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and was seen interacting with top women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Gandhi also urged for the ouster of Singh to avoid further ‘destruction of careers’. The meeting comes days after the Congress leader hit out at the government for ‘ignoring’ the wrestlers’ demands and questioning whether it was siding with the accused.