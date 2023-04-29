Videos

Murappanadu VAO murder: DSP Suresh appointed as IO

In a latest development in the Murappanadu VAO murder case, Thoothukudi (Rural) DSP Suresh has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer (IO) to initiate a probe. The order was made by IG of South Zone Asra Garg. According to official sources, the probe by DSP Suresh would begin on April 29. It is worth noting that two persons involved in the murder, Marimuthu and Ramasubramanian, were already arrested. Murappanadu VAO Lourdu Francis was murdered by sand miners on April 25 as the VAO was against illicit sand mining.