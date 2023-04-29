Videos
Merge MDMK with DMK: MDMK Leader sends a letter to Vaiko
Citing criticism of dynasty politics and opportunism, MDMK floor leader Tiruppur Duraisamy has sent a letter to the party leader Vaiko requesting for a merger of MDMK with DMK. In the letter, Duraisamy wrote, "MDMK has become a laughing stock among public for promoting dynasty politics and opportunism, so the current political scenario requites MDMK's merger with the 'mother party' DMK." Taking a recap of the MDMK's inception, Vaiko flayed DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for promoting Stalin as the party's then heir apparent and floated Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in 1994. In the turn of events over the years, Vaiko took a similar decision of making his son Durai Vaiyapuri as his party's chief.
