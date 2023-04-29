Videos

Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened in June: Sekarbabu

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department CMDA minister PK Sekar Babu has assured that the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam will be opened in June. It may be noted that the government has already named the bus terminus as Kalaingar Centenary Bus Terminus.Sekar Babu added that as many as 2,769 two-wheelers and 324 cars can be parked in underground parking facility. "Parking facility to park 144 spare buses have been made. Space for two fuel filling stations, toilets, stormwater drains, rainwater harvesting facility, sewage pumping station and treatment plant, water treatment plant and electricity sub station have been constructed," he said. He added that 95 per cent of the works have been completed.