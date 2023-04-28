Videos

Wrestlers protest: Neeraj Chopra extends support

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on April 28 extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for ''quick action'' from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served. Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said ''it hurts'' to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.