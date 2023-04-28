Videos
Working women get grace time on Fridays
In a move termed to be in consideration of the welfare of women working in government offices, the administration has granted special permission for two hours on three Fridays of a month to perform Friday puja. According to a press note from Raj Nivas, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant the special permission from 8.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android