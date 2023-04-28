Videos

Working women get grace time on Fridays

In a move termed to be in consideration of the welfare of women working in government offices, the administration has granted special permission for two hours on three Fridays of a month to perform Friday puja. According to a press note from Raj Nivas, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to grant the special permission from 8.45 a.m. to 10.45 a.m.
Online Desk

