TN BJP President K Annamalai on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on PM Modi

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on PM Modi Annamalai on April 28 said, "PM never replied to the malicious statements, it's the public who every time replied. Congress has not learned a lesson, now people of Karnataka will give a reply to them for this statement. Defeat is written on Congress' face." says Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on PM Modi