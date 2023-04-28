Videos

Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row: Kanimozhi and Annamalai trade barbs

As Karnataka gears up for the assembly elections on May 10, tremors of the political earthquake in the neighbouring state has been felt in Tamil Nadu. A row has sparked in TN over an event in Karnataka, hosted by the BJP, where former minister Eshwarappa refused to stand up in respect for Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and it was stopped abruptly. The TN State anthem was played as the meeting was held at a Tamil majority locality in Karnataka. The event was also attended by TN BJP chief Annamalai causing a ripple effect in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted with the hashtag #ApologiseAnnamalai. In a rhetoric-filled post, the Thoothukudi MP asked how will Annamalai safeguard the interests of Tamil people if he cannot express reservations over his party leader's disregard for Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu. Annamalai responding in a similar vein, said the "stage is BJP's and not the DMK's where anything goes." Explaining Eshwarappa's actions, Annamalai said the Karnataka leader just pointed out that anthem of the State where an event takes place should be played before other State's anthem as that was the protocol. Taking the attack further, Annamalai suggested Kanimozhi to "refrain" from commenting on this, as her leader (Stalin) once hoisted national flag at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) without playing the national anthem. Annamalai assailed the DMK calling it a "secessionist" party that omitted Kannada, Telugu, Tulu and Malayalam from Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu fomenting regional and lingual tensions. He further added that his only duty is to keep DMK's "cheap politics" at bay to safeguard the interest of Tamil people.