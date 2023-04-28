Videos

Stalin leaves for Delhi, to meet Prez Murmu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has left for New Delhi in an Air India flight at 6 am on April 28. He was accompanied by two secretaries and two security officers. He is expected to meet President Draupadi Murmu at 11:30 am for inviting her to inaugurate a new 1000-bed hospital in Guindy that has come up at an outlay of Rs 230 crores. To avoid delay in travel like on April 26 night, Stalin has booked three return tickets for Chennai as a back-up. One for the 4:20 PM Vistara Airlines flight; one for the 7:15 PM Air India flight and the other for the 8:20 PM Vistara Airlines flight. The CM will board one of the three flights finishing up with his Delhi business.