"Ponniyin Selvan-2" release: Jayam Ravi came with his family to watch movie

Fans gave a royal welcome to actor Jayam Ravi who came to watch Ponni's movie Selvan 2 at Chennai Chromepet Theater. As the first scene was screened at 9 am, the Chromepet Theater was thronged with fans. Fans and members of the public joined in the celebration of the release. Pal Abhishekam was given to his banners on behalf of Jayam Ravi Fan Club. Jayam Ravi came to the theater to watch the movie with his family. Fans stood on both sides to welcome the "Raja Raja Cholan" .