Videos

"Beating the Heat" : Vadodara zoo sprays water around animals

The officials of the Vadodara Zoo are sparing no effort to keep the animals cool amid the scorching heat in the last week of April. Special arrangements have been made to provide respite to the animals from the rising temperature. Talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation Arpit Sagar said that green grass has been planted above the animal cage to protect animals.