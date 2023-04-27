Videos
Operation Kaveri: 297 more Indians rescued from Sudan
The second batch of 246 Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan arrived in Mumbai from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Thursday. The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back the Indian nationals to their motherland. External affairs minister S Jaishankar shared the images of the evacuated citizens from his Twitter handle and said, "Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland". India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens stranded in Sudan amid the intense fighting.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android