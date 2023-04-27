Videos

Operation Kaveri: 297 more Indians rescued from Sudan

The second batch of 246 Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan arrived in Mumbai from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Thursday. The Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft has brought back the Indian nationals to their motherland. External affairs minister S Jaishankar shared the images of the evacuated citizens from his Twitter handle and said, "Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland". India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens stranded in Sudan amid the intense fighting.