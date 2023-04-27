Videos

Farmers Protest Against CM YS Jagan Convoy

A group of protesting farmers attempted to block Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy near Puttaparthi Airport in Anantapur district. The incident happened when Reddy was travelling back to the airport after addressing a public meeting at Narpala mandal on April 26. The farmers have been demanding compensation for 210 acres of land acquired by the state government in Thumparthi and Motumaru areas. The farmers alleged that the government had acquired 210 acres of land in Thumparthi and Motumaru areas for the construction of houses for the poor but they have not yet received any compensation.